Victim in stable condition after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting near an east side BP gas station.

Columbus Police and medics were called to the corner of E Main Street and James Road just before 12:40 am Tuesday on the report of a shooting.

On scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

A shooting took place at the same intersection June 29, when a 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was hospitalized.

