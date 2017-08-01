Westerville fatal hit-skip suspect faces judge in jogger’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man suspected in a deadly hit and run Monday morning in Westerville appeared before a judge Tuesday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to court documents, Jonathan B. Coffman, 32, of Delaware admitted he had taken Seroquel, a medication used to treat bipolar disorder, on Sunday night at a later time than usual and admitted he was feeling sleepy and drowsy.

Westerville police were called to the area of Park Meadow and Schrock Roads Monday morning, where they found a woman’s body along the road.

Police said a vehicle struck the woman, later identified as Linda J. Evans, 68, of Columbus, and then drove away from the scene. Police believe Evans was jogging and walking northbound on Park Meadow Road when she was hit.

After interviewing a witness, police located a 2002 gray Ford Explorer belonging to Jonathan B. Coffman in a nearby parking lot, with damage and blood believed to be consistent with the hit-skip.

Police originally arrested Coffman on an OVI charge. He was later charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to court records, Coffman showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

The judge set bond at $50,000 cash surety and ordered Coffman to stay away from the victim’s family.

He will return to court on August 10 at 9am.