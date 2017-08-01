World’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Switzerland

SWITZERLAND (NBC News) — The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world opened in Switzerland on Saturday.

Nestled in the heart of the Alps, the bridge spans five football fields, or more than a quarter-of-a-mile.

It connects the hiking trails between two Swiss towns.

Together they form a well-known path called “Europaweg” for hiking lovers, offering panoramic views of the famous Matterhorn, Weisshorn and Bernese Alps.

The bridge was built after its predecessor had to be closed in 2010 due to safety concerns.

It was built in two and half months with a patented vibration damping system to prevent it from swinging.

The highest point of the bridge stands at almost 300 feet above the ground.