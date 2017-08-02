AG Sessions to speak to Columbus police about opioid crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Columbus Wednesday to deliver remarks at the Columbus Police Academy.

Sessions is scheduled to speak to officers at 11:45am about the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The Columbus Police Academy is located at 1000 N. Hauge Avenue.

Sessions cut his teeth as a federal prosecutor in Mobile, Alabama, at the height of the drug war, an experience that has shaped his approach to running the Justice Department. Allegations of racially charged remarks cost him a federal judgeship, but he went on to become the state’s attorney general.

He was elected to the Senate in 1996 and developed a willingness to break with fellow Republicans in ways that sometimes left him on the sidelines.

He fought against efforts to overhaul the criminal justice system last year, a rare area where conservatives and liberals had found unity. He also was a leading opponent of the 2013 bipartisan bill that sought to ease immigration restrictions.

That issue drew him to Trump. Sessions was the first senator to endorse the businessman-turned-politician. Trump rewarded that support by naming Sessions as attorney general. It was, Sessions has said, a job that “goes beyond anything that I would have ever imagined for myself.”