Ara Parseghian, won two titles at Notre Dame, has died at 94

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 1964, file photo, Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian celebrates his first victory with the school as he is carried on the shoulders of his players after their 31-7 victory over Wisconsin, in Madison, Wisc. Notre Dame center Norm Nicola (50) leaps at left. Quarterback John Huarte (7) is in foreground. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. he was 94.(AP Photo/File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ara Parseghian, who took over a floundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, has died. He was 94.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins announced in a statement that Parseghian died at home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Parseghian had recently returned to his home in Granger, Indiana, after spending more than a week in a nursing care facility in South Bend, Indiana. He was treated for an infection in his surgically repaired hip.

Parseghian and the Irish won titles in 1966 and 1973, but he abruptly retired after the 1974 season at age 51 with a record of 95-17-4.

