Columbus Police: Pregnant teen shot in Linden

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a pregnant teenage girl was shot Wednesday.

The teen and her baby were transported to the hospital with critical/life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are not sure if the girl was the intended shooting target. They said the shooting happened inside a home at 2359 Grasmere Avenue.

