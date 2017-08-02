Delaware police K9 outfitted with protective vest thanks to resident’s donation

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — The City of Delaware said in a press release that K9 Ollie will receive a new protective vest thanks to a donation from a resident and a program by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is designed to protect Ollie from bullets and sharp objects, and will be delivered in about 8 weeks. Greg Nobis of Delaware is sponsoring it, the city said.

Ollie is a 3-year-old Belgian malinois handled by Officer Adam Graham.

Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit based in East Taunton, Massachusetts. You can learn more about the organization here.