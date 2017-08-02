Driver won’t leave burning car, tells police he’s a mechanic

By Published:

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say they were forced to drag a driver out of his burning car after it crashed into a tree and he refused to leave, telling them he was a mechanic.

Police say a witness reported the crash in Pelham on Monday night and said the driver didn’t want help from police or firefighters.

When they arrived, 53-year-old Michael Hines, of Derry, refused to get out of the car. Police say they removed him but he tried to get back in as the fire spread and the tires exploded.

Police dragged him out. Hines wasn’t hurt.

He was charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. A message was left at a possible number for Hines.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s