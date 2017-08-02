Highway Patrol looking for driver of truck that hit charity runner along US 40

SOMERFORD TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Investigators are trying to find the driver of a pickup truck who didn’t stop after hitting a jogger in Madison County Wednesday morning.

It happened along US 40 near the Clark and Madison County line around 8am.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nicholas Ashill, 53, was running along US 40 when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Ashill was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center by helicopter.

Made it to Indianapolis and rain! Ohio in a few days! #nickrunsamerica #runningamerica #pulmonaryfibrosistrust #pulmonaryfibrosis #indianapolis A post shared by Nick Runs America (@nick.runsamerica) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Ashill is a profesor at the University of Sharjah. He is in the middle of a run across the country, starting in Los Angeles and ending in New York. His goal is to raise $35,000 for pulmonary fibrosis research.

Police believe the vehicle is a 1992-1998 Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck. Police say the truck may have damage to the right mirror or the right side of the car.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the patrol at 614-879-7626.