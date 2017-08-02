Highway Patrol looking for driver of truck that hit charity runner along US 40

By Published: Updated:

SOMERFORD TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Investigators are trying to find the driver of a pickup truck who didn’t stop after hitting a jogger in Madison County Wednesday morning.

It happened along US 40 near the Clark and Madison County line around 8am.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nicholas Ashill, 53, was running along US 40 when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Ashill was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center by helicopter.

Ashill is a profesor at the University of Sharjah. He is in the middle of a run across the country, starting in Los Angeles and ending in New York. His goal is to raise $35,000 for pulmonary fibrosis research.

Police believe the vehicle is a 1992-1998 Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck. Police say the truck may have damage to the right mirror or the right side of the car.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the patrol at 614-879-7626.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s