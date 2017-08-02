Hilliard officers give young residents a special ride

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Two Hilliard residents were treated to a special ride after stopping by the police station for a tour.

According to Hilliard police, Lt. Lightfoot met Johnny when he was just 13 years old, when Johnny was doing a project on police dogs.

The Department said in a Facebook post:

The two met when Johnny was a sixth grade student at Scioto Darby Elementary. He was doing a project on police dogs and Lt. Lightfoot, then one of our K9 handlers, got to know him pretty well.

Now, Johnny is a participant in a Transition to Work program offered by the Association of Developmental Disabilities and he wants to be a police officer some day. He and his friend Garrett, who is celebrating his 17th birthday today, stopped by the police station hoping to get a brief tour. But instead Lt. Lightfoot surprised them both and took the boys on a ride in the police cruiser, in addition to the tour!

Needless to say, it was an enjoyable experience for all involved!

