Mother accuses daycare of abusing child; daycare owner says it never happened

HILLARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Crystal Gilmore, who posts on Facebook under the name Cheyenne Swift, said her child got six fractured bones and five bruises from “Rainbow Child Care Too.”

People shared Gilmore’s post more than 12-thousand times. Tamara Marinescu owns the daycare. She said she’s heartbroken over the accusations.

“Oh my god no, if i thought for an instant that they would have done this they would not be employed here,” said Marinesc about the post that started it all.

Marinescu said her daycare is under 24 hour surveillance and said she has has reviewed the tapes. She said she thinks Gilmore’s claims are lies.

“It’s heart wrenching. I’ve been shaky, I’ve been crying all day. It’s not something that she, she’s bashing my business and my heart, my life, and my soul,” said Marinescu.

NBC4 reached out to Gilmore, who chose not to speak with us at the advice of her lawyer.

Marinescu says after 13 years of business, no one has ever made an allegation like this. NBC4 contacted the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the organization responsible for overseeing daycares. A spokesperson told NBC4 after reviewing the records of Rainbow Child Care Too’s last inspection, there have been no serious violations.

“I’ve welcomed you guys with open arms to come out. I’m not hiding anything . My teachers take good care of these children. They don’t abuse them,” said Marinescu.

The big question, how did this child end up hurt? Gilmore filed a police report – hours before posting to social media – and right now Columbus police are investigating this case. As police work to find out what happened to this child, Marinescu said she’s doing everything she can to restore her business’ reputation.

“It’s parents like her who give child care facilities a bad name when we are trying our damn’est to make sure we can give the best for these children,” said Marinescu.