Not too much more time for 90° days

Columbus (WCMH) – Even though temperatures have been near normal this Summer, we have not topped 90° a lot so far. So far we have had just 7 days with temps at or above 90°, while the average for the year is 20 days.

We started hitting 90° just a day later than what is our average first day:

Normally we hit our first 90° day on June 10th, we hit 90° on June 11th this year.

Below is a list of our seven, 90°+ days this year (so far)

90° June 11th

93° June 12th

93° June 16th

91° June 17th

90° June 18th

90° July 18th

91° July 19th

July sees the most 90°+ days here in Columbus

July averages the most, with 8 days of 90°+ heat per year

July of 2012 had the most days at or above 90°, with 22

July of 2017 had just 2

On average (number of 90° days in each month):

0 days in April

1 day in May

4 days in June

8 days in July

5 days in August

2 days in September

0 days in October

Even with the peak of heating over, we still can pick up a lot of 90° days:

August has been known to notch double digit days of 90° heat, and September can too! Below is the maximum amount of days each month has hit 90° or greater.

17 days August 1955

12 days September 1897

2 days October 2007

Bottom line, I do not expect that we get to the normal amount of 90° days for a year at 20.

I think our 7-8″ surplus of rainfall has made our ground moist, our grass green, our trees full (and green too). All this keeps our dewpoint (think humidity) levels up a bit, and makes it harder for it to get really hot.

Remember, water takes longer to heat up than dry air, and so when we have more humid air it takes more energy to heat up. Plus as we head through August, the sun’s angle is getting steeper, and our days our getting shorter. Bottom line, our normal high temperatures drop from 85° at the start of the month to around 82° by the end of the month.

Also, the period where we would most likely see our hottest temperatures in August come in the 1st half of the month. Below are the outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center for their 6-10 day, and 8-14 day outlooks… not a forecast favorable for 90° heat!

Below is the 8-14 day forecast (Aug 10-14)

After that, temperatures appear to moderate a bit for the 2nd half of the month. But again, temperatures tend to drop back into the lower 80s for afternoon highs.

My best forecast outlook, expect a few more days in the 90s this year.

At this point, it would be waaaay too early to say we are done with 90° days. Our average last day is August 30th. My best forecast estimate is 3 more days at 90° or better for heat. At this point, it does not appear that any long range dry patterns or droughts will develop in the next 45 days, so I would say our hottest yearly temperature at 93° should be safe.

This would also make it one of the cooler yearly max temperatures. We have had two year with a max of only 90, four years with a high of 91, and twelve years with a max temp of 92°. That means if we held at 93° as our yearly max, this would tie for the 17th coolest max high temperature for a year in Columbus.

If you ever have questions about 90 degree heat, heat records, climate, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave