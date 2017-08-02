Rescue efforts underway after building explosion, collapse at Minnesota school

MINNEAPOLIS (WCMH) — Rescue efforts are underway at a private school in Minneapolis after the building exploded and collapsed.

School officials told NBC affiliate KARE all students have been accounted for at Minnehaha Academy, a K-12 Christian private school.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially said one person was dead, but later Tweeted that the fatality could not be confirmed.

The fire department says the building collapse may have been caused by a natural gas explosion.

Technical Rescue/Structure Fire – 3100 block of W. River Pkwy. School building collapse caused by possible natural gas explosion. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

1 fatality reported and at least persons trapped beneath collapse reported. Crews extinguishing fire, searching for victims and extricating. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

