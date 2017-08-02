One in five Columbus third graders face repeating grade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the month of August kicks off and Columbus City Schools begin class in 21 days, about one in five of Columbus third graders face repeating the third grade.

Shominique Carter says it was a rough summer finding out in June that her son did not pass the third-grade reading guarantee test.

“It was difficult for the both of us. We had a lot of summer work and he was not understanding because he’s a kid like why am I doing work, he wanted his summer,” said Carter.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dan Good says the third-grade reading guarantee test changed over the past year and that’s why the number of students who did not pass went up.

“The threshold if it would have stayed the same we would have been at 91% plus again but scores moved up a little bit so now students have to obtain a high-level proficiency in order to be promoted to fourth grade,” said Good.

Superintendent Good adds that 881 may sound like a large number but that’s out of roughly 4700 students.

More than 500 students retook the test.

“There are 331 more students that could and hopefully will take the test again,” said Good.

To help students, the Columbus Metropolitan Library partnered with Columbus City Schools for reading buddies, one on one reading time with a volunteer you can learn more here.

Along with the reading buddies, another program that just kicked off for the month of August is called books for breakfast and encourages parents to read to children every morning. Anyone can donate a book at the library that families can take home.