One week after Ohio State Fair accident, victim remains in coma

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 spoke with Ohio State Fair Fire Ball ride victim Jennifer Lambert’s mother, Denise Gonzalez, Wednesday.

Gonzalez says Jennifer has made some progress, moving her legs, hands and opening her eyes for a brief moment, but she still remains in a coma.

NBC4’s Tyler Carter spoke to Jennifer’s uncle, Bruce Lenox. He says the last few days have taken an emotional toll on his family.

“I want her back with family. I just want her back,” said Lenox.

It’s been a week since the tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair, where the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned leaving one person dead and seven others injured.

Wednesday Columbus Police released body camera video showing first responders and police tending to victims. Jennifer Lambert, a victim in the middle of it all.

“I want to get up to my piece and I want to say in her ear, ‘Jennifer I love you this is uncle,; and I want to say words beyond what I can say,” said Lenox.

“I just want Jennifer back as one. I want to know her as she was growing up. This is Jennifer, this is happy go lucky Jennifer.”

Jennifer’s family tells NBC4 that she was at the fair with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jacob Andrews when the Fireball malfunctioned. Andrews was also hurt while riding the fair ride.