Pickerington police looking for three missing teens

By Published:

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police in Pickerington are asking for help locating three missing teens.

Police are looking for Zaleika Woodard, 16, Michael Smith, 15, and Alexis Hayes, 16.

Woodard has been missing since January 17. She is believed to be in the Columbus area with family, but Pickerington police have not been able to confirm that information.

Smith has been missing since July 19. Police say he has been reported missing before and was found in the Pickerington area in that case.

Hayes has been missing since July 21. He has gone missing in the past and was found in the Canal Winchester area in that case.

Anyone with information about these missing juveniles is asked to call Pickerington police at 614-575-6911.

