Police searching for suspect out of July robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman was robbed outside the Kroger at 4485 Refugee Road.

The robbery took place just before 9:00 pm on July 19.

Police say the woman was putting her infant daughter into the back seat of her vehicle when a man approached her.

The man reportedly pushed her against her car door and grabbed her wallet, including credit cards and cash.

He then fled eastbound on foot.

Police say the suspect is a white man, who is roughly 5’10” tall. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos that were visible on his arms and a thin build.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 461-8477.

