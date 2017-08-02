President Trump denies he called White House a ‘dump’

By Published:
President Donald Trump, followed by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., arrives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that he called the White House a “dump.”

Trump responded on Twitter to an article posted Tuesday on the website golf.com. The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump reportedly told the members he visits the property so frequently because “That White House is a real dump.”

Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to deny he made the remark. “I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen,” he tweeted. “But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE.”

Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster. He is expected to leave Friday on his first extended vacation from Washington since the inauguration — a 17-day getaway to the Bedminster club.

