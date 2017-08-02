Second video surfaces showing Baltimore police planting evidence, attorney says

BALTIMORE, MD (WCMH/AP) – An attorney for a Baltimore man who was arrested on drug charges released dash cam video that he claims shows police officers conspiring to plant evidence.

The Baltimore Sun reports attorney Josh Insley released footage Tuesday that he believes shows officers “engage in what appears to be a staged recovery of narcotics.”

Insley’s client, Shamere Collins was arrested in November of 2016 after witnessing what they believed to be a drug deal.

A search of the car revealed heroin and marijuana.

The video released by Insley shows an officer bending over in the driver’s seat area. After the officer backs away, another officer activates his body camera and asks if anyone has searched the area yet.

After searching for several seconds, he comes up with a bag of suspected drugs.

Another clip from the video shows an officer searching the same area a half hour earlier, revealing nothing.

“Those drugs were not in that car when we were pulled out, the state dismissed the case against me and my attorneys are reviewing the tapes to see what steps to take next,” Collins said in a statement to the Baltimore Sun.

Meanwhile, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby dismissed charges in 34 cases relying on the testimony of three other officers after the Office of the Public Defender released a different video they say shows an officer planting drugs. That officer is suspended and two others are on administrative duty.

“Officer misconduct has been a pervasive issue at the Baltimore Police Department, which is

exacerbated by the lack of accountability.” said Debbie Katz Levi, head of the Baltimore Public

Defender’s Special Litigation Section. “We have long supported the use of police body cameras

to help identify police misconduct, but such footage is meaningless if prosecutors continue to

rely on these officers, especially if they do so without disclosing their bad acts.”

Separately, seven other Baltimore officers on a gun crimes task force are accused of faking reports and false detentions.