Six children in serious condition following chemical leak at Downtown Durham YMCA

WNCN Published:

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Six children are in serious condition after a chemical leak closed the Downtown Durham YMCA Tuesday, police said.

Authorities responded to the facility, located at 218 W. Morgan St., around 3 p.m. after sodium hypochlorite leaked.

A total of 37 children, ages 6-12 years old, and two adults were affected by the leak, Durham County officials said. Six children are in serious condition, officials said. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening by Durham police .

The patients were transported to Duke University Hospital and to Duke Regional Hospital. Those hospitals tell CBS North Carolina no one admitted to their facilities were suffering serious injuries.

“Those transported were exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, respiratory illness, and skin and eye irritation,” police wrote.

Around 35 to 40 children and adults were in the pool at the time of the incident, officials said.

HAZMAT crews are currently working to get inside the facility and find the leak.

