Tree falls on high school student who was sitting in hammock

FORT THOMAS, KY (WLWT) — A Kentucky high school is remembering a student who died in a freak accident after getting into a hammock.

Friends and classmates of Michelle Chalk, 15, have been invited to the school to talk and spend time together after her sudden death, WLWT reported.

On Wednesday evening, Chalk was at a friend’s house on Pebble Creek Circle in Fort Thomas, sitting on a hammock strung between two trees. One of the trees fell, hitting Chalk and killing her almost instantly.

The friend who was on the hammock with her wasn’t hurt. The tree was described as old, but what caused it to fall isn’t clear.

Chalk was an incoming freshman at Highlands High School. Wednesday, the school opened at 7:30 a.m. so friends and classmates could gather together in their grief.

The superintendent says the school is there for students and families.

“My own children went through a similar tragedy with a friend and I know that all they wanted to do was to hang out together, to be together, to mourn together and also to share wonderful memories,” said Superintendent Karen Cheser of Fort Thomas Independent Schools.

Students can stop by and speak to grief counselors at the school, or just be together with friends.

Fort Thomas police have concluded their investigation of the incident and determined it was an accident.

Chalk has danced in the Cincinnati Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” every year since 2013, a spokesperson said.

“We are deeply saddened to lose Michelle who was a vibrant and beloved member of our young performers cast,” said Victoria Morgan, artistic director, Cincinnati Ballet. “She danced in our Nutcracker performances each year since 2013 and was most recently featured as lead soldier in our 2016 production. Our condolences go out to Michelle’s family during this difficult time.”