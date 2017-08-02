FORT MYERS, FL (WBBH) Security video shows the moment a lightning strike at Southwest Florida International Airport sent a ground worker to the hospital.

The bolt hit a Sun Country plane and traveled through 21-year-old Austin Dunn’s body on Saturday, July 22nd.

Dunn was just released from the hospital, nearly two weeks after the traumatic incident.

He has third-degree burns all over his body, but is recovering as best as he can.

His family says it’s a miracle he’s alive.

“We knew he wouldn’t give up. Once we knew he was alive. It was a relief but it was definitely the scariest thing, you don’t expect it…you don’t expect it,” said Autumn Dunn, his sister.

Airport surveillance captured the unexpected moment that changed Dunn’s life a little more than a week ago. The footage shows at least three workers were out on the tarmac during a lightning storm backing up a Sun Country plane for take off. One man is directing the front of the plane, another is operating the vehicle that’s pushing it onto the runway.

Then you see Austin Dunn come into frame, wearing an orange uniform. He spends a minute or so working under plane’s wing.

The lightning bolt struck the plane’s tail and traveled through the fuselage right into Dunn’s body. The shock caused him to collapse immediately.

His co-workers begin running frantically and try to flag someone down for help.