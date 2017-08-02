Video shows suspected drunk driver hitting officer during traffic stop

FORT WORTH, TX (WCMH) — Released video shows a Texas police officer hit by a suspected drunk driver while on a routine traffic stop.
Officer Matt Lesell’s dash cam shows him walking to a car he pulled over for a traffic offense.
Another car suddenly slams into his parked patrol car before hitting the stopped vehicle — and Officer Lesell.
He was thrown into a lane of traffic, but was able to get up and walk.
Lesell called for back-up, and checked on the traffic violator before detaining the intoxicated driver.
That suspect was arrested for intoxicated assault.
Officer Lesell is recovering from a hyper-extended foot and fractured vertebra.