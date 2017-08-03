BrewDog plans bar straddling US Mexico border

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – BrewDog recently announced plans to build a bar that is half in Mexico and half in the United States.

According to the brewery, the ‘Bar on the Edge’ will be built from old shopping containers with one half in Texas and the other half in Chihuahua, Mexico. A dotted line through the center will mark the border.

By placing a bar on the border, the company says it hopes to make a physical statement about collaboration and inclusivity.

“It was JFK that said, ‘conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth’. We love the US, and we already have an amazing army of fans over here, but we do not intend to bring BrewDog ‘lite’ to the US. The ‘Bar on the Edge’ is our line in the sand, quite literally,” said BrewDog co-founder James Watt. “We will request official permission from the local authorities to put it there and adhere to any red tape stuff, but I guess it would make it more difficult to build a wall if there’s a BrewDog bar in the way. We’re planning on putting the bar there anyway until someone tells us to move it.”

The bar will be built away from regular foot traffic, but the company hopes it will become an attraction for craft beer lovers on both sides of the border.

“’The Bar on the Edge’ will be set up in the furthest outskirts of the United States, reflecting our ambition to reach every corner of the country as we begin to brew our beers on US soil,” said Watt. “Beer has always been a unifying factor between cultures – and our business was born from collaboration and an inclusive approach – so we thought it would be fun to place the bar a few feet further to actually cross the US-Mexico border too.”

‘Bar on the Edge’ will serve beers from Mexico on the US side of the border and beers from the US on the Mexico side.

BrewDog plans to celebrate the announcement this weekend with a Tex-Mex craft beer event at the DogTap tap room in Canal Winchester.