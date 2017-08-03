Cardale Jones will match donations for young Buckeye fan’s funeral service

CREDIT: Cardale Jones, Facebook

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones is donating money to help pay for the funeral of a young OSU fan who died of sickle cell anemia.

Jones wrote on Facebook that 17-year-old Detroit native Nautica Ussury stood out to him on a recent visit to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“Energetic and outgoing, Nautica was determined that her worst days were behind her,” he wrote, adding that the family are Buckeyes fans despite being from Michigan.

Ussury lost her battle with sickle cell anemia on Tuesday.

Jones said he will donate whatever his family, friends, and social media followers donate to the GoFundMe page for her funeral. Click here to access it. 

Jones was at the hospital to visit the children.

“I was hoping to bring some joy and shine a little light on the lives of kids battling life threatening illness,” he wrote. “They are by far some of the bravest people I’ve met. Being stripped of their childhoods and restricted to the hospital rooms, these kids were full of life but internally in pain.”

