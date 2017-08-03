Columbus man sentenced 22 years for running oxycodone trafficking ring

Joshua Smith (Franklin County Sheriff's Office photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to running a multi-state oxycodone ring.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced the sentence for 32-year-old Joshua Smith on Thursday.

The organization Smith was a ringleader of reportedly funded and organized trips to see a doctor in Florida who prescribes pain pills for “false medical ailments.” The group then returned to Columbus, and group members filled the prescriptions in other states. They would bring the pills back to Columbus, where the individuals in charge of the organization sold the pills in the area.

