NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Norwich man accused of murdering an 11-year-old girl was trying to rape her, according to a felony complaint.

James S. Brower has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jacelyn O’Connor.

Brower was arraigned in Chenango County Court on Thursday.

State Police initially issued a press release indicating that they were responding to a report of a child suffering from cardiac arrest when the investigation began at a home on County Highway 33 in the town of Norwich.

The Chenango County District Attorney’s Office said, however, that the child died of asphyxiation.

Brower was arrested Tuesday night, shortly after State Police released details of the investigation.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.