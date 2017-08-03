Court docs: New York murder suspect was trying to rape 11-year-old victim

WSYR Staff Published:

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Norwich man accused of murdering an 11-year-old girl was trying to rape her, according to a felony complaint.

James S. Brower has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jacelyn O’Connor.

Brower was arraigned in Chenango County Court on Thursday.

State Police initially issued a press release indicating that they were responding to a report of a child suffering from cardiac arrest when the investigation began at a home on  County Highway 33 in the town of Norwich.

The Chenango County District Attorney’s Office said, however, that the child died of asphyxiation.

Brower was arrested Tuesday night, shortly after State Police released details of the investigation.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s