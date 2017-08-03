Driver could face several charges for hitting jogger who was on fundraising run

MADISON CO., OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run in Madison County involving a 53-year-old professor from the United Arab Emirates who was running from Los Angeles to New York City in an effort to raise money for charity.

Dr. Nicholas Ashill was running east on the westbound side of U.S. Route 40 near the Madison and Clark County line Wednesday morning when a 1990s-model pickup truck hit him. The driver of the vehicle, which police believe to a GMC or Chevrolet, fled the scene and has not been caught. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells NBC4 it’s possible the truck has damage done to its right side mirror.

Dr. Ashill is listed in fair condition at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

He was running across the country to raise money for Pulmonary Fibrosis, a lung disease that took his mother’s life, according to Nick Runs America website.

Lt. Robert Sellers of the OSHP says the driver could be charged with many crimes, ranging from a first-degree misdemeanor to a second-degree felony depending on the severity and the accident and injuries.

