Driver flees after crashing truck into California pool

VISALIA, CA (KSEE) Police in Visalia, California are searching for a woman who crashed a truck into a swimming pool and then ran from the scene.

Police said the Chevy truck crashed into a backyard swimming pool just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Neighbor Jan Grimmius watched the situation unfold from her front lawn.

“We heard a very loud vehicle accelerating and approaching this corner. They didn’t slow down and they made a sharp turn and then made a U turn into our neighbors pool,” said Grimmius.

Grimmisu said after she saw the driver crash, she and other neighbors immediately ran over to help.

“There was one person that came out of the vehicle and she was okay,” said Grimmius.

Neighbors said they left to call 911, but when they returned the woman had run away.

“The pool was littered with beer cans after the pick up sunk. There were a number of cans floating in the pool,” said Grimmius.

