Family and friends gather to remember runner killed in hit and run

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A memorial for the 68-year-old runner who was killed and a hit and run early Monday morning.

Linda Evans was a part of the Columbus Marathon Legacy Runners and had completed more than 30 Columbus Marathons.

Friends and family gathered here at McNamara Park to remember her life and her legacy. Many of them are still in disbelief.

“I’m still in a state of shock,” said a long-time friend of Linda, Peter Reynolds. “This is an impossible thing to happen to someone like Linda because she is an extremely experienced runner.”

The accolades she achieved as a runner is what brought strangers out to honor her life.

They even built a makeshift memorial from nearly two dozen shoes from local runners with Moms Run This Town.

“We just felt this would be a strong symbol to show her that we love her, and we wish we would have gotten the chance to meet her,” said Beth Stanley with Moms Run This Town.

The group also ran 6.2 miles starting from the spot where Linda’s last run ended. All to remember her legacy.

“So even though we don’t know her, we feel that we know her because Linda has touched us in some way shape or form,” said Kristian Mines with Moms Run This Town

Their mission was to run to McNamara Park to meet the family of Linda and to let them know they’re not alone.

“It was tragic and it was a life cut short,” said Stanley. “We just want to do what we can to remember her.”

Today the director of the Columbus Marathon presented Linda’s bib to her daughter, who’s going to run in the marathon in Linda’s honor.

