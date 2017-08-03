LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was found guilty of two charges after deciding to film himself eating pancakes in the middle of the road.

On March 21 at 10:50 a.m., the man decided to pull a prank and tape himself eating in the middle of Memorial Boulevard at Brunnell Parkway.

The prank prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction.

Several people tagged the video with the suspect’s name, Kiaron Thomas, 21.

Thomas was interviewed and admitted it was a prank.

Thomas was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

He was not arrested, but issued a court date.

Thomas was found guilty and ordered to pay fines and court costs.

Lakeland police warned on their Facebook page that the five minutes of fame from social media platforms could have long lasting consequences.