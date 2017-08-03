YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A former Steubenville High School football player found delinquent in a sexual assault case is now a member of the Youngstown State University football team.
YSU Sports Information Director Trevor Parks confirmed that Malik Richmond, who is #96, walked onto the team in January.
He and teammate Trent Mays were both found delinquent in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl during a 2012 party. Police said the girl was unconscious at the time.
Both Richmond and Mays were sentenced to time at a juvenile detention center.
1 thought on “Football player found delinquent in Steubenville sex assault now on YSU’s team”
Petition has been created to remove the student from the team, now up to 5,000+ signatures:
https://www.change.org/p/bo-pelini-remove-steubenville-rapist-ma-lik-richmond-from-ysu-s-football-team
