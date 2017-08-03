Grand jury: Ohio woman was texting when she killed 2 teen girls

This booking photo provided by the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office shows Natasha Boggs. A grand jury indicted Boggs on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2017, on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges. Authorities say she was texting on her phone when she crossed a marked curb line and struck three teenagers, killing two 14-year-old girls and seriously injuring a 15-year-old boy last May in Coventry Township, 9 miles south of Akron, Ohio

AKRON, OH (AP) — An Ohio woman has been indicted on charges she was texting when she crossed a marked curb line and struck three teenagers, killing two 14-year-old girls and seriously injuring a 15-year-old boy.

A grand jury indicted 24-year-old Natasha Boggs, of New Franklin in Summit County, on Wednesday on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and charges that include tampering with evidence and texting while driving.

Boggs is charged with killing Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, on May 28 in Coventry Township.

The 15-year-old boy was hospitalized and a fourth teen was unharmed.

It’s unclear if Boggs has an attorney. She remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.

