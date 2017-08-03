Mermaid found in Gulf of Mexico – on a floating house

GRAND ISLE, LA (AP) — The Coast Guard has spotted a mermaid — painted on the side of a tiny house adrift in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Advocate reports the Coast Guard said in a news release that a report of a floating dock approximately 180 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, came in Wednesday afternoon.

An airplane crew from the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama, went out to search for signs of distress. Finding none, they issued an alert to nearby vessels, and are seeking any information about the object.

The Coast Guard later said the tiny house might have been behind a hotel in Key West, Florida, where it broke free from its mooring during a tropical storm.

The house features artwork of the mermaid with marine life.