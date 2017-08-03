Ohio State Buckeyes ranked No. 2 in Preseason Coaches Poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State University Buckeyes are starting the season ranked second, according to the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Buckeyes are ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, but ahead of Florida State.

“QB J.T. Barrett and RB Mike Weber will provide the bulk of the yards. Some new defensive starters must perform immediately, but there’s enough talent in place for a run at the Big Ten,” the USA Today wrote in the release of the poll.

Penn St., Michigan, and Wisconsin all joined the Buckeyes in the top 10 from the Big Ten.

This season, the Buckeyes open on Aug. 31 against Indiana at Bloomington, then come back for the home opener nine days later against Oklahoma.

Preseason camp opened last week, and the players put on the pads for the first time on Thursday. After a scrimmage Saturday, coaches will get serious about building their depth charts, coach Urban Meyer said.

Ohio State was eager to get started after how the season ended last year, a 31-0 pasting at the hands of eventual national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

