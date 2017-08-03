Police: Thief gives up after dollhouse won’t fit into car

(INSIDE EDITION) — Spatial concepts are apparently not this woman’s strong suit.

Tennessee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on surveillance video apparently trying to steal a very large dollhouse.

She first tries to wrestle the model into the trunk of her compact car.

It won’t fit.

Then she tries to push it into the backseat. It won’t fit there, either.

Her would-be theft began when she walked into a warehouse and carried out the model, valued at $1,000, the Kingsport Police Department said in a statement.

After the back seat fail, the woman “abandoned her loot and drove away.”

The dollhouse is an intricate dwelling meant to be lovingly furnished over a long period of time.

“It’s one of those houses where the little girl would spend her lifetime decorating it,” department spokesman Tom Patton told InsideEdition.com Thursday. “It’s not a toy.”

Anyone with information about the women’s identity is urged to contact the Kingsport Police Department.