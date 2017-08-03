Stores preparing for Ohio tax-free holiday this weekend

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s that time of the year–back to school shopping and the sales tax holiday August 4, 5, and 6.

During the weekend, clothing items $75 or less, schools supplies $20 or less, and instructional material $20 or less are tax exempt. The tax free holiday in Ohio began 3 years ago.

This makes it a time where back to school shopping can cost a little less.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average $673.57 on apparel and accessories, electronics, shoes and school supplies.

Ohio households saved $2.4 million last year from this sales tax holiday and the National Retail Federation expects a 10 percent increase this year.

Stores are placing signs throughout stores on Thursday and preparing for large crowds.

Some stores are even offering online shopping and in store pickup.

TARGET: Option to add supplies from school-specific lists to an online cart.

WALMART: Shoppers can add school supplies to their online orders and pickup at select stores.

KROGER: Common school supplies available to its online shopping service (select stores) customers.

MEIJER: List of school supplies available to its home delivery service customers.

STAPLES is offering 10% off purchases as long as you mention the deal at the checkout counter.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s