UA linebacker earns perfect score on ACT, aims for Ivy League

COLUMBUS — A high school football recruit’s value or potential is often ranked in stars. A 5-star player is considered an Ohio State or Alabama level of recruit. If a star-rating system existed for the combination of student and athlete, Upper Arlington’s Dante Landolfi would set the scale.

Landolfi, a senior linebacker for the Golden Bears, recorded more than 100 tackles as a junior and was named 1st team all Ohio Capital Conference. He’ll be an All-State candidate in his senior year… but his best work is done in the classroom.

More than 2.1 million students took the ACT exam in 2016. Less than .1 of 1% of those students achieved a perfect score of 36. Landolfi was one of them.

He’s from a family of scholars. His older brother scored a 34 on the ACT and he’s now a student at Georgetown.

Landolfi hopes to play football in the Ivy League next year, and he’s already visited nearly every school in the league. He’s already been offered football opportunities at 3 of the schools (Dartmouth, Columbia and Brown).

He carries a 4.3 GPA and says his mental acuity pays off on the field, where he’s forced to make quick decisions and organize the Bears’ defense.