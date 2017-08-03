Victim speaks out in support of Reagan Tokes Act

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Reagan Tokes Act now has one of Brian Golsby’s alleged victims speaking out. Josie Merkle said Golsby attacked her back in January. NBC4 interviewed her shortly after it happened.

“Then he just pounced on me and started beating my face,” Merkle said back in January. Just seven months after her attack, State Rep. Kristin Boggs is introducing change.

“I think it’s pretty common sense actually. It’s unfortunate that this wasn’t already in place. it’s tragic,” said Merkle.

Of the four failures cited in the Reagan Tokes Act, failure number two stood out to Merkle. Ohio has no re-entry program in place to transition its most violent inmates back into society according to the document.

“The Alvis House said he was too violent to be there, is absurd that you’re too violent to be in a halfway house then you shouldn’t. Somebody should figure out what to do with you,” said Merkle.

As Boggs continues her mission, Merkle said she’s glad to see progress being made.

“At least some other poor person won’t suffer such tragedy and their family won’t have to go through what Reagan’s family gone through,” said Merkl