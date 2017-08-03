VIDEO: Lucky man dodges death from freeway debris

FIFE, WA (WCMH) — A Washington man’s quick reflexes saved his life as he was driving along a busy freeway and debris came flying through his windshield.

Mike Norris was on his way to work when he noticed something in the air.

“I saw just a black object fly up off the black top and it went up maybe 50, 60 feet in the air, and at first it kind of seemed like a plastic bag or something so I thought, huh?” he told CNN affiliate KOMO.

Before he could really even think about it, the debris crashed through his windshield and narrowly missed him.

“All I could do was hold on to the steering wheel, shake the glass out of my eyes, and look at traffic around me so I didn’t kill anybody else.”

The chunk of debris was a steel plate from a brake drum that likely fell off a semi or older truck.

The roughly five-pound plate hit Norris in the shoulder and caused some bruising. He went to the doctor, fearing he may have glass in his eyes, but was determined to be okay.

“I’m lucky to be alive… for sure,” he said.

Norris, who just moved to Washington from Nevada about a month ago, says he was mostly shaken up and in disbelief.

“It happened so fast that it was crazy. I’m going to keep the steel as a memento because I feel that it could have taken my life. So it’s been a really surreal day.”

Officials said there were no reports of any stalled vehicles in the area, so they still aren’t sure where the debris came from. It’s serving as a reminder to all motorists to secure loads on their vehicles.

