VIDEO: Trooper splashes with kids in puddle at Ohio State Fair

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State Fair visitor captured a sweet moment with a Highway Patrol trooper and two little boys.

The boys are seen on video splashing around in a small puddle. The trooper runs in and begins jumping up and down. The boys stop, seeming confused, and the trooper and a woman encourage them to keep going. All three then joyously stomp around in the water.

The Patrol shared the video on Facebook and said it was sent in by Charmia Berwanger, who commented “My hats off to this officer. Great Job!”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s