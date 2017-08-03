VIDEO: Trooper splashes with kids in puddle at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State Fair visitor captured a sweet moment with a Highway Patrol trooper and two little boys.

The boys are seen on video splashing around in a small puddle. The trooper runs in and begins jumping up and down. The boys stop, seeming confused, and the trooper and a woman encourage them to keep going. All three then joyously stomp around in the water.

The Patrol shared the video on Facebook and said it was sent in by Charmia Berwanger, who commented “My hats off to this officer. Great Job!”