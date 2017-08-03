WSJ: Robert Mueller launches grand jury in Russia investigation

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller has begun selecting a grand jury in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reports Muller had impaneled the grand jury in Washington, signaling a new step in the investigation into whether President Donald J. Trump or any of his campaign associates colluded with the Russians during the election.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.