City attorney’s office will shutter west side drug house

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Attorney’s Office says it will shut down a drug house on Whitethorne Avenue, the eighth such house to be shuttered on the west side this year.

The property at 69 Whitethorne Avenue will be boarded up Friday afternoon, City Attorney Richard Pfeiffer, Jr.’s office said. The property is less than half a mile from Highland Elementary School and the J. Ashburn, Jr. Youth Center.

Pfeiffer’s office said Columbus Police detectives began investigating the property in late 2016. Officers made four covert heroin purchases there between Dec. 27, 2016 and Jan. 12, 2017.

Pfeiffer offered more information in a press release:

Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on January 12 and found 8.5 grams of heroin, 47 grams of marijuana, 500 pills, suboxone packets, thousands of dollars of cash, a SIG Sauer 9mm handgun, a Glock 9mm handgun, a Ruger 40 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun, a Glock 40 caliber handgun, a laser site, and “magazines, live rounds, and miscellaneous ammunition.” Police officials subsequently sent a certified letter to the owner (Susanna K. Warren of Clintonville) notifying her of the nuisance criminal activity occurring at her property. The mail receipt was signed on January 17, 2017 but the illegal activities continued. On February 10, 2017 police executed another search warrant at the premises and found 28 grams of crack-cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, pills, “lots of cash,” a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, a Rossi .357 pistol (serial number “obliterated”), along with “other various guns” and ammunition. On July 25, 2017 narcotics detectives made a covert purchase of crack-cocaine at the premises.