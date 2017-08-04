Diapers included in Ohio tax-free weekend

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2004 file photo a shopper and her child look at diapers at a store in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attention parents: You can get both cloth and disposable diapers as part of the tax-free holiday weekend here in Ohio.

Diapers for adults will also be tax free this weekend.

All clothing items that are tax free this weekend according to the Ohio Sales Tax website include:

shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average $673.57 on apparel and accessories, electronics, shoes and school supplies.

Ohio households saved $2.4 million last year from this sales tax holiday and the National Retail Federation expects a 10 percent increase this year.

