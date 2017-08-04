Former VP Joe Biden to attend opening ceremony for bike race in Ohio

By Published:
(Murad Sezer/Pool Photo via AP)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are expected to participate in the opening ceremony for a bike race in Ohio that raises funds for cancer research.

Organizers of the Pelotonia 17 cycling event say the Bidens will take part in the ceremony Friday night at McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in Columbus.

Organizers say the race has raised more than $143 million for cancer research at Ohio State University since it began in 2008.

They expect about 8,000 riders from more than 40 states and 10 countries to participate in the cycling event Saturday and Sunday.

The Bidens have established the Biden Cancer Initiative to accelerate cancer research and treatment. Biden’s son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s