COLUMBUS (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are expected to participate in the opening ceremony for a bike race in Ohio that raises funds for cancer research.

Organizers of the Pelotonia 17 cycling event say the Bidens will take part in the ceremony Friday night at McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in Columbus.

Organizers say the race has raised more than $143 million for cancer research at Ohio State University since it began in 2008.

They expect about 8,000 riders from more than 40 states and 10 countries to participate in the cycling event Saturday and Sunday.

The Bidens have established the Biden Cancer Initiative to accelerate cancer research and treatment. Biden’s son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.