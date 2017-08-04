Four-year-old girl, grandfather drown in neighbor’s pool in Maryland

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (AP) – A 4-year-old girl has drowned along with her grandfather who jumped into a neighbor’s backyard pool in Maryland to try to save her.

Anne Arundel County officials said the 51-year-old man and his granddaughter were pulled from a pool in Severna Park on Thursday afternoon.

County police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure tells news outlets that neighborhood children were swimming when the girl, who couldn’t swim, jumped into the deep end.

The grandfather went in after her, but began struggling. Frashure says the other children ran to the girl’s great-grandmother, who found the two at the bottom of the pool and called 911.

Rescuers pulled them from the pool and rushed them to the hospital, where officials say they were pronounced dead.

