‘Gut-wrenching’ video shows 4-year-old boy watching mother get high in Cincinnati alley

CINCINNATI, OH (WLWT) — Longtime Cincinnati resident John Donaldson said when his neighborhood watch group makes the rounds in their neighborhood of Over-the-Rhine, drug users and dealers don’t stick around.

“They scatter,” Donaldson said. “When I walk down the street, they take off.”

But before two adults and their little boy could run off, on Wednesday morning, Donaldson witnessed the unthinkable.

“I looked at them. They were just getting there, needles ready,” he said. “It’s gut-wrenching. It’s a shame to see, you know, the 4-year-old boy there. He was being so good. He’s sitting against a wall. I’ve got a 4-year-old myself, an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old. I just could not imagine how a parent can put that child in that kind of situation.”

The incident was captured on video.

Lauren Story, 29, was arrested on charges of endangering and possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. The man, whose name was not provided, was also arrested, police said.

The child was taken in by child services workers.