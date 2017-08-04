Huff, puff, pass? AG’s pot fury not echoed by task force

By Published:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions attends a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Sessions has warned of a crackdown on marijuana. But documents obtained by The Associated Press show hes getting no fresh avenues from a special task force formed to find the best strategy. (AP Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions has warned of a crackdown on marijuana. But documents obtained by The Associated Press show he’s getting no fresh avenues from a special task force formed to find the best strategy.

Instead, the Trump administration task force is offering familiar suggestions to Sessions. Those include continuing to review whether to change or rescind the more hands-off policies of the Obama era, which allowed the nation’s legal pot industry to flourish.

Advocates and some members of Congress had long feared the recommendations would give Sessions a green light to try to take down the multimillion-dollar industry.

Sessions has compared marijuana to heroin and blamed its legalization for violence.

He is not bound by the task force recommendations, but any federal crackdown would be difficult politically and practically.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s