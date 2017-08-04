Nine-year-old applies for NASA’s ‘Planetary Protection Officer’ job, gets letter back

By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: NASA

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A self-described Guardian of the Galaxy has written to NASA in the hopes of being its new Planetary Protection Officer.

Jack Davis, 9, of New Jersey already has an impressive resume. He writes, “I may be 9 but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien, also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see. I have also seen the show ‘Marvel Agents of Shield’ and hope to see the movie ‘Men in Black.” I am great at video games. I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien.”

READ MORE: NASA is going to pay someone six figures to be Earth’s ‘Planetary Protection Officer’ 

Davis signs it with the name and the title Guardian of the Galaxy, as well as his grade (fourth).

The director of NASA’s planetary science division, Jim Green, has written back to him. In his letter, Green encourages Davis to “study hard and do well in school,” and maybe apply to NASA one day.

“At NASA, we love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers,” Green said, according to NASA’s official website. “Think of it as a gravity assist — a boost that may positively and forever change a person’s course in life, and our footprint in the universe.”

NASA shared the two letters on its website Friday. 

Davis also got a call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s