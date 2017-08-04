North Carolina police: Baby kept in cage for 23 hours a day

WSPA Published:
Haley Trantham and Vincent Lee II (Madison Co. Sheriff's Office)

MADISON CO., NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina couple is in jail accused of keeping a baby in a cage for most of the day and only feeding the child small amounts of food.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said in a Facebook post that Haley Trantham and Vincent Lee II are each charged with two counts of child abuse.

Sheriff Harwood said deputies investigating a child neglect complaint found the baby in a “self-made cage” in the upstairs area of the couple’s home.

“Detectives investigating the case were able to determine that the infant had been being confined to the cage for 23 hours or more daily and only given minimal amounts food,” Harwood said.

He said the baby received medical treatment.

Authorities have not given an exact age on the child, only that the child was under 2.

The couple is in the Madison County Detention Facility.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s